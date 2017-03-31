Baby Chanel Makes Cake Look Like Couture for 1st Birthday Photo Shoot

As if we needed another reminder that baby Chanel Nicole Marrow is more fabulous than we will ever be, behold: her first birthday photo shoot, complete with tutus and cake.

As one of the featured stars of Vintage Magazine's "The Dreams" issue, the 1-year-old tot was pretty in pink and pearls as she posed next to her famous mama, Coco, for a sweet set of photos.

With a backdrop of decorated donuts arranged on a wall behind the duo, the baby got busy tasting a petite birthday cake decorated with frosting pearls. Meanwhile, Coco, who is no stranger to the art of mother-daughter dressing, sported a similar pink tutu with strands of pearls adorning her neck.

There was no shortage of style at this vintage-inspired shoot as a rack of elegant white baby dresses took up space in one corner while bouquets of flowers and trays of decadent desserts lined another wall. When your name is Chanel, you have to live up to your namesake, after all.