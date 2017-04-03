As a child Paris was most remembered for pictures of her wearing a mask to shield her face, like her eccentric father, and for her heartbreaking eulogy at Michael Jackson's 2009 funeral. Several years ago, her battle with depression the led to a suicide attempt made headlines.

But this year, she became the focus of intense interest and intrigue all on her own—or as separate from her famous family as was humanly possible.

"Basically, as a person, she is who my dad is," her older brother, Prince Michael, also told Rolling Stone. "The only thing that's different would be her age and her gender."

What, exactly, did her brother mean?