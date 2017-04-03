Paris Jackson, looking stunning in a glamorous cover shot, gave a revealing interview to Rolling Stone two months ago in which she disclosed that she is a survivor of sexual assault, has struggled with drugs and tried to kill herself multiple times. Since then, Paris said, she has moved past those tumultuous years and was ready to explore modeling and acting—and even dabble in music like her late father, Michael Jackson.
As the cyber-azzi shared and debated Paris' Rolling Stone revelations, the paparazzi pounced on her. The day after the magazine interview came out, Paris was mobbed by a pack of photographers at LAX, causing the visibly shaken teen to run away, crying, "Leave me alone!"
The incident made many wonder whether the King of Pop's daughter was ready for the spotlight she had just willingly stepped into. Perhaps she wasn't ready for it after all.
As a child Paris was most remembered for pictures of her wearing a mask to shield her face, like her eccentric father, and for her heartbreaking eulogy at Michael Jackson's 2009 funeral. Several years ago, her battle with depression the led to a suicide attempt made headlines.
But this year, she became the focus of intense interest and intrigue all on her own—or as separate from her famous family as was humanly possible.
"Basically, as a person, she is who my dad is," her older brother, Prince Michael, also told Rolling Stone. "The only thing that's different would be her age and her gender."
What, exactly, did her brother mean?
Well, as Paris has stepped out more into the public eye in recent months, we have learned much more about her previously sheltered personal life. And while some of it is typical teenage stuff, some of it definitely is not:
She is spiritually grounded: E! News has learned that Paris attended a spiritual support group at a meditation center near the Malibu coast. In fact, a source says just hours after the disturbing clash with the paps at LAX, Paris was spotted at the Lake Shrine Temple, where the heavily tattooed teen meditated at an uplifting evening gathering. "Getting spiritual guidance also has been a key part of her recovery from addiction issues," adds the Paris insider.
She's tight with Kendall JennerThe models were spotted in late March shopping at an L.A. flea market, looking like the best of friends. The sighting surprised many, but E! News has learned that Kendall and Paris go way back.
Both grew up in a similar teen social circle in and around Calabasas, which the Kardashians made famous and where Paris lived with her grandmother Katherine Jackson. "They genuinely like each other," says a Kards family source. "They both understand the pressures of the public eye." Moreover, we've heard that since splitting from boyfriend Michael Snoddy earlier this year, Paris has enjoyed reconnecting with friends like Kendall.
She's close to her mother: Paris didn't meet her biological mother, Debbie Rowe, who reportedly carried Michael's children as part of an arrangement other than a regular romantic relationship, until she was 13. But Paris is now regularly in touch with Rowe, who's battling cancer, and has called her connection with her mom "more of an adult relationship" than mother-child.
Throughout the past year Paris expressed her love and support as Rowe underwent chemotherapy and in January she marked Rowe's final treatment, captioning the pic, "my badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. ain't she f--kin fabulous????"
She lives a healthy, eco-friendly lifestyle: In the wake of her struggles with addiction and depression, E! News has learned that Paris, who sports more than 50 tattoos, is committed to a sober and healthy lifestyle. "She loves hiking in Malibu," says a pal. "She enjoys being outdoors."
Paris has adopted an all-around natural way of life in other ways as well. "She has a healthy diet," says the friend. "Eating organic and cruelty-free is important to her. She is very conscious about animals and won't wear a lot of leather. She will not wear fur. She's not materialistic and is just as comfortable in inexpensive clothing as she is in designer labels. She cares deeply about the environment."
She wants to be a triple threat:
According to sources, Paris has gotten off to a quicker start with modeling, but she wants to do much more than strike a pose. As Paris told Rolling Stone, "Plenty of people think I'm ugly, and plenty of people don't. But there's a moment when I'm modeling where I forget about my self-esteem issues and focus on what the photographer's telling me—and I feel pretty."
"If you had to put her priorities in order, it would probably be acting, activism and modeling," says a source close to Paris. "She's passionate about all of them. Her modeling career is really taking off and you can expect some big announcements coming in the next month or so."
So far, modeling and acting opportunities (she had a small role in the Fox series Star in March) are piling up, with her also working to improve her acting skills. "She's starting to fly in and out of town for shoots quite a bit but when she's in L.A., she goes to acting class every week," the source says. "She's really enjoying acting."
She loves living in her father's former home: Paris lives in a studio cottage in Encino, Calif., on the grounds of the gated family compound where her late father not only spent much of his young life, but where Michael reportedly recorded a demo for his 1983 hit song, "Beat It."
Paris moved out of her grandmother's Calabasas mansion when she turned 18 and she enjoys the Encino home's closer proximity to Hollywood—especially now that she's driving.
"Paris just got her driver's license a few months ago," says a source. "She has a little Jeep that she loves driving around L.A. in."
And Rolling Stone was just the beginning. Paris, who's celebrating her 19th birthday today, also scored the April 2017 cover of Harper's Bazaar. As she told the magazine, "I've always wanted to kind of break off and do my own thing, just 'cause I feel I enjoy independence very much."