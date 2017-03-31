Kevin Mazur/Wireimage
Russell Brand hasn't always had the nicest things to say about his marriage to Katy Perry.
However, the actor changed his tune a bit during an interview with John Bishop on the W Channel this week. In fact, when asked about his pop star ex-wife, he admits he has positive feelings toward her these days.
"Katy was obviously very, very occupied and very busy. I was very occupied and very busy—not to the same degree, I recognize," re called of their relationship. "But it meant, I think, that [for] the sanctimony of marriage , which is a very private thing really...I supposed we perhaps—intuitively or explicitly I don't know—understood that we better protect this thing."
He continued, "The marriage didn't last for a very long time, and I think that is to do with the undulated nature of fame and that, living in those conditions and what was happening."
Still, despite the rocky romance and how far in the past it may seem now, Brand can admit he still acknowledges what they once shared.
"But I have come away from that experience," Brand said. "I still feel very warm towards her. I feel like, when I hear about her or see her, 'Awe, there's that person. There's that person in the world.'"
He continued, "I sort of recognize it as a part of my life that was for a clearly delineated piece of time."
The comments are a clear step forward for the actor who once admitted to "detesting" his life with Perry as a "vapid, vacuous celebrity" before the couple divorced after 14 months.
While Brand has often mocked the marriage, Perry has always been open about the heartbreak she suffered after it.
"He's a very smart man, a magical man and I was in love with him when I married him. Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011," she previously shared.