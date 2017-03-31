After performing with Bersten during the second week of competition, Morris told us Bersten "was very worried about me all night." "I was like, ‘No, no, no,' this is about you and I both," she said.

"The most important thing though is Heather gets comfortable and Maks gets better soon," Bersten told us. "It's not easy for her to transfer to a different partner at the last minute."

Morris said when Chmerkovskiy initially injured himself he was "so manly and humble."

"He was like, ‘No, I'm fine.' And was just trying to figure it out by himself," she said.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.