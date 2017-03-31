Anderson wrote in her blog last November that she had met Assange through fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. She called him "heroic."

"Vivienne Westwood introduced Julian and I knowing both he and I quite intimately (maybe me, more than he) - It is a match made in heaven -and hell- depending on the vantage point," Anderson wrote last week. "I'm also not shocked that this may be interpreted, and 'reduced' to just a 'sexual relationship'. That is the easiest perception. And appeals to the tabloids. Takes into account my image. It may be hard to imagine for some- that I have other assets - of equal or greater value."

"He wants to protect me," she continued. "And I want to get him the f--k out of there - to carry on with his work safely and full strength. Live the life he deserves amongst family, friends, and loved ones of his choosing. People ask me if I'm afraid of any repercussions—What can they do to me? I'm retired. I have set my life up in a way where I depend on no one. I planned well. I am free to work for the causes I believe in full time now from anywhere in the world. It took hard work to get here. I plan on making the most of it."