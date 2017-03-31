Carl Court/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
How does Pamela Anderson love Julian Assange, let us count the ways.
Or rather, the poems she's written about the WikiLeaks founder: That would be four.
In her latest piece, posted Thursday, the 49-year-old Baywatch alum, pacifist and animal and environmental activist wrote, "My relationship with Julian—It's no secret, He is one of my favorite people—and He might be the most famous, most politicized refugee of our time."
"Julian is trying to / Free the world by educating it. / It is a romantic struggle—I love him for this," she continued.
Anderson and Assange, 45, have sparked romance rumors in recent months. She has visited him at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been holed up for four years. He was granted asylum there as he sought to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faces rape allegations, which he has denied.
On Friday, Anderson was asked on a Swedish TV show whether her relationship with Assange was romantic and if they are dating.
"Well, he's imprisoned, that would make it a little bit difficult," she said, according to Reuters. "Let's see what happens when he's free. But you know I spend probably more time with him than any other man socially, which is very odd."
On March 9, Anderson penned a more personal poem about Assange, titled "My Julian," which also addresses his rape allegations.
"Julian Assange is the most intelligent, interesting, and informed man in existence," she wrote. "Yes- I think he's quite sexy."
"The truth is- Julian has ruffled a few very powerful feathers- who will stop at nothing to discredit him, or worse," she continued. "So, Any time anyone maliciously, or frivolously mentions 'rape' next to his name—they need to understand it is defamation. We are all innocent until proven guilty. And- There is no rape - it is a case of condom or not. It is ridiculous."
She said that "the world is a safer place" because of whistleblowers like Assange, adding, "I will always stand by My Julian ... Love, Pamela."
Anderson wrote in her blog last November that she had met Assange through fashion designer Vivienne Westwood. She called him "heroic."
"Vivienne Westwood introduced Julian and I knowing both he and I quite intimately (maybe me, more than he) - It is a match made in heaven -and hell- depending on the vantage point," Anderson wrote last week. "I'm also not shocked that this may be interpreted, and 'reduced' to just a 'sexual relationship'. That is the easiest perception. And appeals to the tabloids. Takes into account my image. It may be hard to imagine for some- that I have other assets - of equal or greater value."
"He wants to protect me," she continued. "And I want to get him the f--k out of there - to carry on with his work safely and full strength. Live the life he deserves amongst family, friends, and loved ones of his choosing. People ask me if I'm afraid of any repercussions—What can they do to me? I'm retired. I have set my life up in a way where I depend on no one. I planned well. I am free to work for the causes I believe in full time now from anywhere in the world. It took hard work to get here. I plan on making the most of it."