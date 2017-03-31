Mama June is far from the first reality star to have a nip/tuck to improve appearances, but the Honey Boo Boo star decided to document her journey on We tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot.

The reality star underwent gastric sleeve surgery, and after losing a dramatic amount of pounds, she had to endure a couple of skin removal procedures. She also received a tummy tuck and breast augmentation. The final result will air tonight on the season finale, so in honor of the big reveal E! News is looking back at other major reality TV stars' transformations. Some stars have had nose jobs, chin implants, lip injections and other facial changes, while others have gone Mama June's route to better their health.