Mama June is far from the first reality star to have a nip/tuck to improve appearances, but the Honey Boo Boo star decided to document her journey on We tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot.
The reality star underwent gastric sleeve surgery, and after losing a dramatic amount of pounds, she had to endure a couple of skin removal procedures. She also received a tummy tuck and breast augmentation. The final result will air tonight on the season finale, so in honor of the big reveal E! News is looking back at other major reality TV stars' transformations. Some stars have had nose jobs, chin implants, lip injections and other facial changes, while others have gone Mama June's route to better their health.
Heidi Montag famously underwent 10 surgeries in one day to alter her appearance, while Kim Zolciak-Biermann has admitted to having a tummy tuck after suffering a hernia. Mama June, however, revealed she made her life-changing decision because she wanted to make Sugar Bear jealous. It turned out, however, that wasn't the only reason.
"My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it's no longer about revenge," June says in a confessional during the finale. "Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally. I don't want to disappoint everybody and not be the skinny Mama June that everybody is looking forward to. But if I go with something as serious as the next surgery, it can't be about making everyone happy—it's got to be about me."
