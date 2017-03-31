Luke Bryan garnered strength out of tragedy after losing his brother in 1996—a sense of resilience that's continued to help him throughout his life.

In a clip of his upcoming interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards host took a moment to open up about what he learned after the sudden loss.

"When Chris passed away, I was 19-years-old, fixing to chase my dream," he recalled of the day he found out his brother had been killed in a car accident. "It just totally rocked our family's world, rocked my world."