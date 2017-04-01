It's that time of year again: April Fool's Day. And you know what that means? New pranks! Ah, yes, a day full of walking cautiously around corners and double checking to make sure someone didn't switch the table salt out for sugar. While the art of the prank is only officially celebrated one day a year, there are some celebrities who treat every day like its Apr. 1.

For example, Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon's prank war has been going on for over a decade. What started off as a little joke in 2006 (there isn't ever enough time on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to get to Matt on the air) has now escalated into one of the longest-running celebrity wars of all time.