The truth has set Daniel Newman free.

The actor—who plays Daniel, a member of The Kingdom on AMC's The Walking Dead—came out as gay on Twitter Thursday. "I'm #OUTandPROUD #LGBT. Love you guys. Be proud to be yourself," he wrote. "We need everyone just the way you are! I'll chat with you guys tonight."

After receiving widespread support via social media, he filmed a video and explained it was "just time" to share the news publicly. While volunteering at a center for homeless youth, the 35-year-old actor—who's appeared in episodes of Heroes, Homeland, One Tree Hill and The Vampire Diaries—said a woman thanked him for supporting the LGBTQ community, presuming he was straight. Newman corrected her, but even so, he admitted, "It hit me like a gut punch. It felt like someone knocked the wind out from me."