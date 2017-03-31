There are a lot of things going on in Paris Hilton's life these days that she would consider "hot."

To start, her romance with actor and model Chris Zylka is heating up so much, she's confident he's "the one."

"I've never been surer of anything in my life," she told E! News. "He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."