There are a lot of things going on in Paris Hilton's life these days that she would consider "hot."
To start, her romance with actor and model Chris Zylka is heating up so much, she's confident he's "the one."
"I've never been surer of anything in my life," she told E! News. "He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."
Now that she's happily in love, the 31-year-old mogul is considering becoming a mother more so now than ever—especially thanks to a special little lady in her life.
"Before I met [my niece, Lily Rothschild], I mostly cared about my business and my brand and traveling and I just thought I'd never have time, but especially after meeting her and me being in such an amazing place in my life and being so happy and in love, I can't wait to [have a baby] one day," she shared. "It's just the meaning of life to have a family of your own and bring children into the world, so I cannot wait to do that one day."
As for her sister Nicky Hilton's first and only child, Paris is soaking up every moment of being an aunt.
"I'm obsessed with her!" the star gushed about the 8-month-old infant. "She's such a beautiful little angel. Every time I see her, she's even prettier and she's going to be walking soon, so it's just been so great to experience all of the love and happiness that she's brought to my sister and her husband's life. I'm so happy for them."
In the meantime, Paris is still as busy as ever, traveling the world and managing 19 various product lines, including the launch of her 21st fragrance, a DJ residency in Ibiza and hotels just like her namesake.
"It's exciting to build such a big empire," she said. "I'm really proud of how successful it's been. Now, we are going to be opening even more Paris Hilton stores all around the world. I also own hotels—we just opened a second one and we're about to do the third, so it just makes me feel really proud to be walking in my family's footsteps being in the real estate world in such a big way."
The elder Hilton sister also uses her fame and influence to champion on behalf of worthy causes, like cutting down plastic pollution with the help of SodaStream. The technology is like a sparkling water cooler that you can use to refill a glass instead of throwing out more bottles.
"I thought it was just silly and fun and hilarious," Hilton said of the brand's new campaign commercial that she stars in. "I also really loved that it's bringing awareness to something really important in a really fun and entertaining way...A lot of people don't realize how much these plastic bottles are destroying our planet and killing animals and creatures in the sea and how damaging it is."
While she focuses on staying hydrated and eating organic produce, the star said she's doesn't diet or work out—instead, she relies on her hectic schedule to stay fit.
"I'm constantly traveling and doing so many things that I'm always running around, whether it's to airports or the studio or DJ-ing and performing for hours and dancing— I just lead a very busy life with all the businesses I have to run, so I think that's a workout in itself," she explained.
Living life on the road is a big reason why the former Simple Life star hasn't dabbled in reality television again.
"I'm just too busy with my other work and business endeavors. I'm focused on more important things in life than reality TV," she said. Plus, nearly a decade after she appeared alongside gal pal Nicole Richie on the small screen, Hilton considers herself more of an entrepreneur than an entertainer.
"Everyday my team pitches things for me to get back into reality...but I just don't know if I'd ever get into it again," she admitted. "We started that whole genre, but now I don't really even like being called a reality star because I'm really a businesswoman."