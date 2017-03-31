Wendy's Has Beef With McDonald's and Its Frozen Patties

McDonald's/Wendy's
Did it get dark? Because Wendy's just threw some major shade at McDonald's.
The Golden Arches fast food company announced on Twitter Thursday that it would be using fresh beef in all quarter pounders at most of their restaurants by mid-2018. Wendy's, famous for its "fresh, never frozen" take on beef, saw the announcement and responded with an incredibly savage, but hilarious tweet.
".@McDonalds So you'll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend," the social account for Wendy's replied. Burn. Wendy's always separated itself from the rest of the fast food industry by only offering fresh beef, so it's no surprise that the company called out McDonald's for what appears to be a half-promise.
.@McDonalds So you?ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend.— Wendy's (@Wendys) March 30, 2017
But Wendy's didn't stop there. A fan replied to Wendy's comment, asking, "Can you ask them if they still sell McFlurries." Once again, Wendy's responded with a sick burn. "Only when the ice cream machine isn't broken."
Boom. Roasted.
Wendy's Chief Concept and Marketing Officer Kurt Kane weighed in on McDonald's new promise. "McDonald's announcement today is basically saying that in about a year or so, only one of their hamburgers will be made with fresh beef and not even in all of their restaurants," Kane said to People.
"So if you're in the wrong McDonald's or order the wrong burger, you're stuck with frozen meat. Don't bother—come to Wendy's for fresh never frozen beef on all of our hamburgers, every single restaurant and every day."
