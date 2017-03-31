Wendy's Has Beef With McDonald's and Its Frozen Patties

Did it get dark? Because Wendy's just threw some major shade at McDonald's.

The Golden Arches fast food company announced on Twitter Thursday that it would be using fresh beef in all quarter pounders at most of their restaurants by mid-2018. Wendy's, famous for its "fresh, never frozen" take on beef, saw the announcement and responded with an incredibly savage, but hilarious tweet.

".@McDonalds So you'll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend," the social account for Wendy's replied. Burn. Wendy's always separated itself from the rest of the fast food industry by only offering fresh beef, so it's no surprise that the company called out McDonald's for what appears to be a half-promise.