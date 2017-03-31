Selena Gomez has graced the world with more music.

The 24-year-old just dropped an emotional cover of Yaz's 1982 electropop hit "Only You." The ballad is featured as one of the songs on the new Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which Gomez helped executive produce alongside her mom Mandy Teefey, creator Brian Yorkey and Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy.

The singer transformed the song from an '80s dance tune into an airy, tender ballad with undertones of heartbreak—a more fitting remix for the tone of the series overall.