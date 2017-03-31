13 Reasons Why is a special show, especially for executive producer Selena Gomez. Gomez, who serves as an EP alongside others including her mom Mandy Teefey, creator Brian Yorkey, Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy, had the rights to the books by Jay Asher for years before the series came together. Just don't call her the boss lady.

"Well, I know that I'm not the boss. I think for me, when we first started working on this, I told my mom that it was definitely harder [being a producer] because I was more defensive. I was like, ‘Why is this person saying this? How come they just got on this project now?' I was very loyal to the project for seven years, and I think, if anything I was like [Laughs.] a little bully, and I was like, ‘Why do we have to listen to anybody else?'" she told reporters at the 13 Reasons Why premiere on Thursday, March 30.