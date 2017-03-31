'N Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick and Wife Karly Expecting First Child

Chris Kirkpatrick, Karly Skladany

Johnny Louis/FilmMagic

The next generation of 'N Sync is about to get a new member!

Former member Chris Kirkpatrick's wife Karly Kirkpatrick, formerly Karly Skladany, is pregnant with their first child. They announced the news via a picture of them standing next to a photoshopped movie poster for The Boss Baby displayed over the entrance to a subway.

"There is a new boss coming to town in early October......" Karly, 33, wrote on Facebook Friday. 

"Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family," Kirkpatrick, 45, told People. "We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be."

Kirkpatrick and Skladany wed in Orlando, Florida in 2013 in front of family and friends, including all four fellow 'N Sync band matesJustin TimberlakeJoey FatoneLance Bass and JC Chasez, who were all part of the wedding party. 

Two of the stars are already dads; Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel are parents to son Silas, who is almost 2, while Fatone and wife Kelly share daughters Brianna, 16, and Kloey, 7.

