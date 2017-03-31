'N Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick and Wife Karly Expecting First Child

The next generation of 'N Sync is about to get a new member!

Former member Chris Kirkpatrick's wife Karly Kirkpatrick, formerly Karly Skladany, is pregnant with their first child. They announced the news via a picture of them standing next to a photoshopped movie poster for The Boss Baby displayed over the entrance to a subway.

"There is a new boss coming to town in early October......" Karly, 33, wrote on Facebook Friday.