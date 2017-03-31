Cirque du Soleil performers typically stun audiences, but this show left fans gasping for a different reason.
During the opening night performance of Cirque du Soleil's LUZIA in Redmond, Wash., a female performer was in the middle of completing a swing-to-swing stunt when she fell to the stage floor and landed on her back, according to a report from Komo News.
The injured performer was taken away on a gurney and the act restarted.
According to the report, Cirque du Soleil officials said the performer was not taken to the hospital and is currently stable and conscious. "All safety protocols were respected and the artist was immediately assisted by the emergency intervention team of LUZIA," the company said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the show went on.
"Thanks #Seattle! What a great #Premiere!" the Cirque du Soleil Twitter account read. "#LUZIA is here until May 21: make sure you catch it while it's in town!"
This is not the first time a performer has fallen during a Cirque du Soleil act. In 2013, Sarah Guyard-Guillot fell nearly 90 feet after her harness slipped from its security wire. The mother of two died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.