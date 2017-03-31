Jodie Sweetin has been through a lot over the past month, but she's coming out of it stronger.
The Fuller House star shared an Instagram photo of her and her two daughters smiling happily, and in the caption opened up about the recent drama with her ex-fiancé, Justin Hodak.
"Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out over the past two weeks. It's definitely been a roller coaster, but with amazing family, friends and fans, I'll be just fine!" she captioned her picture. "These two little loves are my everything and we will make it through!! Thank you for all the love!! #momlife #grateful #wegotthisbaby."
Hodak has been arrested three times since Sweetin ended their engagement nearly two weeks ago. His most recent arrest occurred Monday after he violated the restraining order Sweetin filed against him. According to court documents, Hodak was first arrested after Sweetin called the Los Angeles Police Department on March 18 and reported he might commit suicide. When authorities arrived, they discovered a firearm that belonged to Hodak. Because Hodak is a convicted felon, it is illegal for him to own such an object. As a result, police took him into custody for the violation.
The next day, Sweetin received an emergency protective order against her ex for her and her kids' safety. Hodak's second arrest took place last Friday when he violated the restraining order by showing up to Sweetin's house. Fortunately, it appears Sweetin and her kids are OK and are spending time trying to move on from the emotional ordeal.
Hodak and Sweetin first announced their engagement in January 2016. Her rep confirmed the split to E! News, saying, "We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship. She appreciates everyone's understanding for their need for privacy at this time."