Jodie Sweetin has been through a lot over the past month, but she's coming out of it stronger.

The Fuller House star shared an Instagram photo of her and her two daughters smiling happily, and in the caption opened up about the recent drama with her ex-fiancé, Justin Hodak.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out over the past two weeks. It's definitely been a roller coaster, but with amazing family, friends and fans, I'll be just fine!" she captioned her picture. "These two little loves are my everything and we will make it through!! Thank you for all the love!! #momlife #grateful #wegotthisbaby."