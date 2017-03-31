"My products are definitely a mix of high and low," Cameran, who was a makeup artist before getting into real estate, said. "I just buy what works. I don't care if it comes from the drug store or is Chanel."

And fans will be happy to see most of her go-to products are from the drug store, including her favorite self-tanning product, L'Oréal's Sublime Bronze tanning wipes—"Everybody always asks me about my tan and it's in a box and it's not real!"—and her everyday moisturizer, which is CeraVe's Facial Moisturizing Lotion. "It's for the p.m., but I use it for the a.m. and p.m.," Cam said.

Oh, and the cost of her foundation? Only $10, and it's also easy to get at a store near you, as it's L'Oréal's Infallible Pro-Matte. "I have tried $90 foundations, this is the best," she gushed. "I'm obsessed with it."