Cam is all about the affordable glam.
Another season of Southern Charm is just days away, y'all, which means we have another season of obsessing over how gorgeous star Cameran Eubanks seems to look no matter the occasion, climate or antics Charleston and her crew throw at her. Come on, the woman can rock a flamingo on her head and still look flawless. Forget being a Southern Belle, Cam is our Bravo Budget-Friendly Babe. (If you need proof, check out her hilarious Instagram account.)
Ahead of the season four premiere on April 3, E! News' Carissa Culiner flew to Charleston to spent a little quality time with the real estate agent, who opened up her makeup bag exclusively for us.
"My products are definitely a mix of high and low," Cameran, who was a makeup artist before getting into real estate, said. "I just buy what works. I don't care if it comes from the drug store or is Chanel."
And fans will be happy to see most of her go-to products are from the drug store, including her favorite self-tanning product, L'Oréal's Sublime Bronze tanning wipes—"Everybody always asks me about my tan and it's in a box and it's not real!"—and her everyday moisturizer, which is CeraVe's Facial Moisturizing Lotion. "It's for the p.m., but I use it for the a.m. and p.m.," Cam said.
Oh, and the cost of her foundation? Only $10, and it's also easy to get at a store near you, as it's L'Oréal's Infallible Pro-Matte. "I have tried $90 foundations, this is the best," she gushed. "I'm obsessed with it."
As for Cam's enviable lashes, we're happy to report they're all real, and Cam swears by Trish McEvoy's High Volume Mascara, which she's used for 10 years. Her tip is simple: more is more. "I just pile on the mascara. I probably do about 15 coats...I do have long eyelashes, but they're really blonde. So my secret is when you think you're done, don't stop!"
When it comes to the pricier items, Cam is all about getting a lot of bang for your buck, recommending Urban Decay's Naked3 eyeshadow palette, which offers 12 different colors for $54. "Oh my god, they are the prettiest colors ever!"
Another slightly pricier product in her bag? Ole Henriksen's Truth Serum Collagen Booster. "I know you lose collagen as you get older, unless you're Patricia [Altschul] and you're a freak of nature and literally do not age," Cameran said. "I don't know it's boosting my collagen but I use it!"
Also, in the video above, Cameran is sharing her fashion tips as well, including which wallet-friendly stores she shops at and her trick for dressing up for all of those formal balls and events on the show without breaking the bank.
Southern Charm premieres Monday, April 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And make sure to watch E! News on Monday at 7 and 11 p.m. for more of our interviews from our time spent in Charleston with the cast.
