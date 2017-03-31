Harry Styles Teases Debut Solo Single "Sign of the Times"

Columbia
Harry Styles is such a tease.
The 23-year-old singer announced the name of his debut solo single, "Sign of the Times," via Instagram Friday. Styles also shared the cover art for the song, which will be released Apr. 7.
Styles announced new music was on the way when a mysterious commercial aired during The Voice semi-finals last week. "It has been a very clever and calculated campaign so far—he has deliberately given little away on social media," a source tells The Sun, adding that his record label Sony, "is "seriously excited about his music and have made his solo career a top priority."
The singer is the fourth member of One Direction to go solo since the band went on hiatus in 2016. Zayn Malik, who quit the group, was the first to make a name for himself in the music industry, followed by Niall Horan ("This Town") and Louis Tomlinson ("Just Hold On"). Liam Payne, who welcomed his first child last week, will release his solo single later this year. Styles, who is making his feature film debut in Dunkirk in July, is raring to go. And, as a source reveals, "There is bound to be mayhem among 1D fans when his song is finally released next week."
Styles has been writing songs with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, among others, and he registered "5378 Miles," "Already Home," "Coco" and "Endlessly" with ASCAP in 2015. "The nice thing for me is that I'm not coming away from the band feeling like I wasn't able to do what I wanted to do. I loved it and it was what I wanted but I'm enjoying writing at the moment; trying new things," he told AnOther Man in 2016. "I've been asking myself, 'What do I want to say?'"
Fans will find out in seven days.
In February, Sony Music CEO Rob Stringer told Billboard Styles' music will blow One Direction fans out of the water. "We have a record we're incredibly excited about and it's not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he's here to stay," Stringer said. "Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who's authentic."
Styles will perform "Sign of the Times" on Saturday Night Live Apr. 15.