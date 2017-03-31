Tarek El Moussa's body transformation is a real-life Flip or Flop. This time, however, Tarek is revamping his body for the better.

After beating cancer twice and suffering a horrible accident that led him to painful back surgery, the HGTV star was told he would most likely never be able to lift weights again. But once he met Quintin Tucker, his life changed. Tarek received Quintin's contact information after he had back surgery because he needed a physical/corrective therapist. That's where their incredible, uphill battle began.

"When I first met Tarek he could hardly walk. He had reached out to a friend of mine to find someone who could help him get back on his feet and get back into the best shape of his life," Quintin tells E! News exclusively.