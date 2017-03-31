"Heatstroke" follows "Slide" (featuring Migos and Frank Ocean), "My Way," "Hype" (featuring Dizzee Rascal), "This Is What You Came For" (featuring Rihanna) and "How Deep Is Your Love" (featuring Disciples). The producer's last full-length studio album, Motion, dropped in late 2014. Harris nonchalantly announced on Twitter in January that he plans to release 10 songs this year.

In a series of tweets in mid-February, Harris told fans what they can expect to hear from him. "In 2017 I'm making music to make your soul happy!!!!" the musician wrote. "So excited to share this with you !!! !! Can u tell? I worked with the greatest artists of our generation!!! I'm in the mixing stage now. I listen back and can't believe what we created!!!!! More joyful music in 2017. I feel like it's missing from the world. And it was missing from my life. So I created it!!!!"