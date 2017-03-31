James Corden put a fun twist on "Carpool Karaoke" Thursday night.
The Late Late Show host and fashion designer Victoria Beckham filmed an '80s movie parody that—for a brief but wonderful moment—featured one of his show's most popular segments.
Didn't see Kim Cattrall's camp classic Mannequin? Allow the narrator to explain the premise: "He was a talk show host, and she was a mannequin who turned his world upside down. To everyone else, he's a disaster. The world couldn't understand their love. Like, really couldn't understand their love. No, seriously—they didn't get it. Their love wasn't meant for this world."
Beckham—whose only real acting credit is 1997's Spice World—was perfectly cast as a mannequin. "I want to be with others like me," the style icon told Corden. "I'm just so lonely."
"I love you enough to let you go," Corden siad. "I'm gonna get you home."
With Jefferson Starship's "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" playing over the romantic (?) montage, the trailer's narrator continues, "Now, he'll risk everything to get her back home."
Cue the "Carpool Karaoke" scene.
It began as all others do, with Corden asking, "Do you mind if we listen to some music?" Beckham agreed, and together, the duo sang the Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life." (Beckham even performed some original choreography!) Before long, they arrived at their destination, Target, where Beckham met other models (who just so happened to be wearing her capsule collection). "Nothing was going to stop them. This summer love comes to life," the narrator teased. "It's Victoria Beckham and James Corden in the reboot no one asked for: Mannequin."
The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m.
Beckham's 200+ Target collection launches in stores and online Apr. 9.
