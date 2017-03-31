James Corden put a fun twist on "Carpool Karaoke" Thursday night.

The Late Late Show host and fashion designer Victoria Beckham filmed an '80s movie parody that—for a brief but wonderful moment—featured one of his show's most popular segments.

Didn't see Kim Cattrall's camp classic Mannequin? Allow the narrator to explain the premise: "He was a talk show host, and she was a mannequin who turned his world upside down. To everyone else, he's a disaster. The world couldn't understand their love. Like, really couldn't understand their love. No, seriously—they didn't get it. Their love wasn't meant for this world."