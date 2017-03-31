It's time to return to Potomac.
Season two of The Real Housewives of Potomac is finally here, nearly a full year since Bravo's most etiquette-obsessed ladies signed off from their inaugural run, and the biggest difference about the new run of episodes just might be that there's no major mention of the word that came to define this particular entry in the franchise.
When E! News' Zuri Hall sat down returning stars Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant, as well as newcomer Monique Samuels, they broke the news. "We have moved on from etiquette," Gizelle declared. Even the self-declared grande dame of Potomac herself admitted that the need for constant propriety had passed.
"Even I developed that inner switch where a girl has to pop off when she has to pop off," Karen revealed. "These girls take you there! But I rein it back in."
Etiquette may not be such a topic of conversation, but that doesn't mean the ladies have stopped obsessing over each other's behavior. This is the Real Housewives, after all. As this exclusive sneak peek of the season premiere proves, Gizelle and her frenemy Charrisse Jackson-Jordan waste no time getting their fight on. Did Charrisse call Gizelle a whore? And why did she have her lawyers send Gizelle a letter over? We'll just have to tune in to find out.
The drama among the returning ladies erupted so immediately that they didn't even have much time to register the fresh blood in their company. "The first time I met them, it was like being thrown into the lake of fire," Monique said. "I mean, they had so much drama going on. They were at each other's throats. It went from one argument to the next argument and I'm just sitting there like, 'What? Hi, I'm new.'"
Gizelle agreed: "We had a lot to deal with before getting to know and meeting Monique, so she was really in a unique spot."
"And I don't think it helped that Charisse was the one that brought me to the group," Monique added. "So that was already some tension." Judging from that peek at the premiere, we can't say we're surprised.
Returning for season two alongside Karen, Gizelle, Charisse and newbie Monique are Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby. Katie Rost won't be back.
For more from the ladies, including Karen's take on her most dramatic moments in the season two supertease, be sure to check out the video above.
The Real Housewives of Potomac returns for season two on Sunday, April 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)