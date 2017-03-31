It's time to return to Potomac.

Season two of The Real Housewives of Potomac is finally here, nearly a full year since Bravo's most etiquette-obsessed ladies signed off from their inaugural run, and the biggest difference about the new run of episodes just might be that there's no major mention of the word that came to define this particular entry in the franchise.

When E! News' Zuri Hall sat down returning stars Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant, as well as newcomer Monique Samuels, they broke the news. "We have moved on from etiquette," Gizelle declared. Even the self-declared grande dame of Potomac herself admitted that the need for constant propriety had passed.

"Even I developed that inner switch where a girl has to pop off when she has to pop off," Karen revealed. "These girls take you there! But I rein it back in."