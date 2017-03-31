The next episode of FX's Feud: Bette and Joan isn't just the series' best episode yet—it centers on the 35th Oscars in which the truly unimaginable happened—but also marks the long-awaited reunion of Ryan Murphys two greatest muses (and former co-stars on American Horror Story), Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange.

Lange, who's already been killing it for four episodes as Joan Crawford (just give her the Emmy already), is joined by Paulson playing Oscar nominee Geraldine Page and as expected, their scene is glorious. It's one scene. On the phone. But every second of it is decadent. As is the entire episode—directed by Murphy. You know how everyone watching The People vs. O.J. Simpson freaked out over "Marcia, Marcia, Marcia"? Well, friends, this is that episode.