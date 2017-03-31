Here's some unexpected scoop for you: Amy is pregnant on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but Jake is not the father!

That's at least what we're told in the exclusive video below, in which Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Dan Goor reveals the latest plot twist, with some help from cast members Melissa Fumero, Andy Samberg, and New Girl star Hannah Simone.

Apparently, to make things interesting, Goor decided that instead of having Amy (Fumero) get pregnant by her long-term boyfriend Jake (Samberg), it's going to be revealed that she had an affair with none other than...Winston St. Marie Schmidt (Max Greenfield), New Girl's resident reformed douchebag and happily married man.

Speaking of which, Hannah Simone, who plays his wife Cece, doesn't seem quite as thrilled as Fumero does.

"When I read the script, I was completely shocked," she says. "Schmidt and Cece just got married. You would think that them having a baby was next on the books."