Here's some unexpected scoop for you: Amy is pregnant on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but Jake is not the father!
That's at least what we're told in the exclusive video below, in which Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Dan Goor reveals the latest plot twist, with some help from cast members Melissa Fumero, Andy Samberg, and New Girl star Hannah Simone.
Apparently, to make things interesting, Goor decided that instead of having Amy (Fumero) get pregnant by her long-term boyfriend Jake (Samberg), it's going to be revealed that she had an affair with none other than...Winston St. Marie Schmidt (Max Greenfield), New Girl's resident reformed douchebag and happily married man.
Speaking of which, Hannah Simone, who plays his wife Cece, doesn't seem quite as thrilled as Fumero does.
"When I read the script, I was completely shocked," she says. "Schmidt and Cece just got married. You would think that them having a baby was next on the books."
Samberg also definitely doesn't seem thrilled with the plot twist.
"Schmidt doesn't have sex!" he protests at one point (even though it's not exactly true), but Fumero is into it, just based on the gleeful look on her face.
And she looks particularly gleeful when wishing us a happy April Fools Day, as everybody reveals it was all a big prank. We've been had!
Maybe, however, there is a clue to a real plot point here. The synopsis for New Girl's season finale says that Cece and Schmidt receive "big news," so maybe Simone is right, and they're about to add a third to their new family? We wouldn't say no to a Schmidt offspring. We'd be a tiny bit afraid of it, but we wouldn't say no to its existence.
We would, however, advise Jake and Amy to wait to bring any new people into the world. Jake may have grown up quite a lot since they got together, but he's not quite dad material just yet.
New Girl's season finale airs Tuesday, April 4 at 8 p.m., and Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns Tuesday, April 11 at 8 p.m. on Fox.