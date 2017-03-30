At the end of season two of iZombie, a new kind of order was rising in Seattle.

Vivian (Andrea Savage) proclaimed that the city was on its way to being the new "zombie homeland," and Liv (Rose McIver) and the gang have little choice but to join this new world. But what exactly is a "zombie homeland?"

We got the stars of the CW series to weigh in on exactly what we're in for when the show finally returns next week, and as you might expect, we got some useful information, and some not so useful information.

"In a way, what isn't a zombie homeland?" Robert Buckley asks.