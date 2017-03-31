Naomi Watts appears to play a mom who will do anything for her children in the upcoming drama The Book of Henry.

And that anything may even include committing a murder.

In the movie, Watts plays a mother of two whose oldest son (Jaeden Lieberher) is a child genius who takes it upon himself to handle things like the family's finances.

Things turn dark when the son convinces his mother that their next door neighbor (Breaking Bad's Dean Norris) is abusing his stepdaughter (Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler). They then appear to plan the abuser's murder.

You can check out the movie's trailer in the video above. It is set to be released in select theaters on June 16.

Watts opened up about real-life motherhood when I caught up with her earlier this week when she was promoting The Book of Henry at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.