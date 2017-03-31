Naomi Watts appears to play a mom who will do anything for her children in the upcoming drama The Book of Henry.
And that anything may even include committing a murder.
In the movie, Watts plays a mother of two whose oldest son (Jaeden Lieberher) is a child genius who takes it upon himself to handle things like the family's finances.
Things turn dark when the son convinces his mother that their next door neighbor (Breaking Bad's Dean Norris) is abusing his stepdaughter (Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler). They then appear to plan the abuser's murder.
You can check out the movie's trailer in the video above. It is set to be released in select theaters on June 16.
Watts opened up about real-life motherhood when I caught up with her earlier this week when she was promoting The Book of Henry at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
"The struggle to do your best and multitasking and all of those things, I think every single mother even if you've given up your work, you're just plagued by guilt from day one," she said. "You're always comparing yourself to other mothers."
Watts has two sons—Sasha, 9 and Samuel, 8—with her ex Liev Schreiber. (The two announced their separation in September after being together for 11 years.)
"I try to do my best," Watts said of raising her children. "There are days when I feel I've just got it right down and then there are days in which you go, 'I wish I handled that better.'"
Watts was honored with CinemaCon's Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film Award last night during its annual closing night gala.
She told me she wouldn't be sticking around to indulge in any Las Vegas activities because she wanted to get home in order to drive her kids to school today.
