Get ready for some double trouble!

For the second year in a row, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are returning as hosts for the 2017 ACM Awards.

If last year was any indication, viewers of this weekend's festivities are in for a real treat.

"I'm not listening to any advice he's giving me. It's like weird reverse psychology," Dierks told E! News ahead of Sunday's show. "He's just trying to make me look bad all the time so that he looks good. He gives me terrible advice. He's like, 'Drink a lot, the whole weekend here. Party a lot. Dehydrate yourself.'"

All jokes aside, these two country music stars know how to put on a good show. Just take a look at some of their brotastic moments below.