Get ready for some double trouble!
For the second year in a row, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are returning as hosts for the 2017 ACM Awards.
If last year was any indication, viewers of this weekend's festivities are in for a real treat.
"I'm not listening to any advice he's giving me. It's like weird reverse psychology," Dierks told E! News ahead of Sunday's show. "He's just trying to make me look bad all the time so that he looks good. He gives me terrible advice. He's like, 'Drink a lot, the whole weekend here. Party a lot. Dehydrate yourself.'"
All jokes aside, these two country music stars know how to put on a good show. Just take a look at some of their brotastic moments below.
Naked Nightmare: Before making his hosting debut in 2016, Dierks got fans excited when he shared a "censored" promo video. The clip showed him waking up from a "reoccurring nightmare" in which he performs his hosting duties naked. While the "Drunk on a Plane" singer may call it a nightmare, other fans may call it a dream.
Monologue Targets: Nobody was safe from the duo's opening jokes at last year's show. But instead of being mean-spirited, the guys flattered many of the performers in the audience. "When I got with the people at CBS, I told them I wanted a good-looking blonde with great hair," Luke shared. "I was hoping for Carrie Underwood." Dierks fired back by claiming he wanted a co-host with "white teeth and really tight pants, I was hoping for Kelsea Ballerini." Zing!
Audience Participation: At last year's show, Dierks and Luke tried to find the man or woman responsible for discovering Chris Stapleton. As a result, artists including Jason Aldean, Charles Kelley and Thomas Rhett explained why they deserve the credit. Chris would ultimately receive a standing ovation during the show.
Party Crashers: When Luke kicked off last year's show with a performance of "Huntin', Fishin', and Lovin' Every Day," he attempted to introduce his co-host halfway through the song. Ultimately, Blake Shelton decided to crash the stage and come out instead. Before you predict that things got tense, we're happy to report both guys couldn't stop laughing. The more the merrier is the Nashville spirit.
The 2017 ACM Awards air live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday night at 8 p.m. on CBS.