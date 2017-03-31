Oh, how they've grown.

Just two years ago, E! News spotted Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin on the NYC streets, inspiring festival-ready outfits everywhere.

At the time, we called them "Hollywood's latest It Girls"—nowadays, the models are strutting down international runways, fronting mega ad campaigns and dating some pretty famous bachelors. If that's not the makings of a supermodel, we don't know what is.

Still, Hailey—with an impressive runway résumé (Elie Saab, Zadig & Voltaire, Tommy Hilfiger) and post-Justin Bieber—hasn't received the style cred she should—that is, until now.