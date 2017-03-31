The Originals is facing a whole new kind of threat this season, and it's particularly bad news for Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), since it appears to be a blue light that steals children.

The CW series just jumped ahead five years between the end of season three and the start of season four and revealed that the original family had spent those five years in coffins and cursed, or in Klaus' (Joseph Morgan) case, weakened and kept in a dungeon by Marcel (Charles Michael Davis). As of last week, even Klaus had been freed and was on his way to seeing the daughter he hasn't seen since she was a toddler, but there's a much larger threat on the horizon now.

We got on the phone with Phoebe Tonkin to talk about that looming danger, and about just how much of this season will be concerned with Hope's safety.