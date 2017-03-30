These Fast and Furious Superfans Just Received the Drive of Their Lives During Surprise Car Chase

Never forget to buckle up Fast and Furious fans!

As anticipation continues to grow for The Fate of the Furious, Xfinity decided to surprise a few lucky fans of the franchise by inviting them to a sneak peek.

"I think we're here to sit in a drive-in cinema," one winner guessed.

Another fan suspected, "It kind of sounds like we're gonna see some of the film, maybe that means we get to sit in the car?"

As it turns out, both fans were able to recreate scenes complete with stunt drivers who worked on the film.

Cameras were rolling as the unsuspecting moviegoers crashed into flower stands and movie sets. Fire explosions were experienced and somehow, someway, these two winners still held onto their popcorn.

"If you're going to do a prank these days, it has to be epic," Sherri Davis, Xfinity's senior director of brand experience, told Adweek. "And we're promoting a new service with over-the-top ridiculous speed, so this made perfect sense."

With more than 3.2 million views since Wednesday morning's launch, we'd say the video is a hit. 

The Fate of the Furious is expected to delight millions of moviegoers when it hits theatres nationwide. Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren join veterans Ludacris, Vin DieselDwayne Johnson and more famous faces for the next installment in the popular franchise arriving April 14.

(E! and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family)

