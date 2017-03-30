Cameras were rolling as the unsuspecting moviegoers crashed into flower stands and movie sets. Fire explosions were experienced and somehow, someway, these two winners still held onto their popcorn.
"If you're going to do a prank these days, it has to be epic," Sherri Davis, Xfinity's senior director of brand experience, told Adweek. "And we're promoting a new service with over-the-top ridiculous speed, so this made perfect sense."
With more than 3.2 million views since Wednesday morning's launch, we'd say the video is a hit.
