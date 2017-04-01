Saturday Savings: Cop Chrissy Teigen's Jet-Setter Style for Less

  • By
  • &

by Maya Kashlan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
America Ferrera

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Russell Brand, Katy Perry

Russell Brand Offers Surprising New Comments About Katy Perry

ESC: Celeb Kids

Celebrity Kids Style

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen

iPix211/London Entertainment

Get ready to jet in style for your next upcoming vacay.

When it comes to traveling, deciding on a look that's both chic and comfortable can be difficult. As someone who's always on the go, Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to jet-setter apparel. At LAX, the model and new mom managed to look casual and still stylish in a Balmain Striped Knitted Cardigan and B Collection by Bobeau Noor Mini Pleat Palazzo Pant (was $78, now $43).  Although we'd all love to snatch Chrissy's effortlessly fashionable pants right up, they're basically sold out (of course they are).

But don't stress. If you're in need of a similar travel necessity (that doubles as an everyday staple piece), we've got you.

Keep scrolling to snag some equally amazing deals. 

Photos

Celeb Airbnb Vacations: Spring Break Edition

Shop the Look

esc: Chrissy T Saturday Savings

Choies Black High Waist Side Split Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants, Was: $29, Now: $21

esc: Chrissy T Saturday Savings

Enza Costa Pleated Chiffon Wide-leg Pants, Was: $290, Now: $131

esc: Chrissy T Saturday Savings

RoseGal Pleated Wide Leg Pants, Was: $37, Now: $17

esc: Chrissy T Saturday Savings

Zimmermann Empire Plisse High-Rise Pleated Culottes, Was: $355 Now: $142

Photos

Spring Dresses Under $100

esc: Chrissy T Saturday Savings

Boohoo Aerin Pleated Wide Leg Trousers, Was: $32, Now: $18

esc: Chrissy T Saturday Savings

H&M Pleated Pants, Was: $50, Now: $30

Who knew looking this good while on the go could be so easy? 

TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again