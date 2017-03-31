Your next vacation is only a couple of clicks away.

Whether you're planning a trip with your best friends, significant other or family, you deserve a tropical escape. You probably have a Pinterest board filled with all of your desired adventures, created during those cold winter mornings. Now, your paradise can be a reality, but you could use a little help from the pros.

Being a celebrity is a constant juggle of early call times, endless commitments and packed schedules. Therefore, no one does it up for vacations like Hollywood's finest.

Just ask Gwyneth Paltrow who jetted to Punta Mita, Mexico, with her family. While the wellness guru put her feet up, we were taking notes for our spring vacays. Here are the things we learned!