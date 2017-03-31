Your next vacation is only a couple of clicks away.
Whether you're planning a trip with your best friends, significant other or family, you deserve a tropical escape. You probably have a Pinterest board filled with all of your desired adventures, created during those cold winter mornings. Now, your paradise can be a reality, but you could use a little help from the pros.
Being a celebrity is a constant juggle of early call times, endless commitments and packed schedules. Therefore, no one does it up for vacations like Hollywood's finest.
Just ask Gwyneth Paltrow who jetted to Punta Mita, Mexico, with her family. While the wellness guru put her feet up, we were taking notes for our spring vacays. Here are the things we learned!
#1 Take the Ones You Love: The goop founder cuddled up with her daughter during an epic beachside sunrise, and we couldn't help but miss our loved ones.
#2 Get Ready for Some Sun: You're probably looking forward to tanning and frolicking in itty-bitty bikinis. But, don't forget to protect your face, skin and hair from damaging UV rays. Sunblock, face moisturizer with SPF and UV-protecting hairspray are tropical vacation must-haves.
#3 Epic Ocean Views Are a Must. Take some time on your vacation to slow down and observe the beauty in nature. It will clear your thoughts.
Want to travel like a celebrity? Keep clicking for our celebrity-inspired travel guide!
Good news: If you'd rather stay at home, we've got all the décor to turn your home into an everyday getaway!