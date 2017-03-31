It was clear the other actors and crew were not into Ken's performance and inability to stop laughing, and in fact, the season ended with Harmon and Brie joke about calling John Cho, but what happens next? We'd guess Ken will be fired, but that felt like a real scene of Chang on Community, even with the laughter. Could Ken keep the job? Has Dr. Ken secretly always been the story of how Ken Jeong became the actor he is today?

Or does Ken get fired, and we get a glimpse of a reality in which John Cho played an insane Spanish teacher on Community? Is Community just starting over on ABC? Is the study group rolling dice again? What is happening?!

Also, why was Seth Rogen randomly there? And why do studio lots on TV shows always feature people rolling giant set pieces around and wearing chicken costumes? Who knew an episode of Dr. Ken could bring up so many questions?