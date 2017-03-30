Jon Gosselin really is a man of many skills.

When America was first introduced to the famous father back in September 2005, Jon was an IT analyst hoping to support his eight kids with wife Kate Gosselin.

Their popular TLC show Jon & Kate Plus 8 certainly helped financially. Things took a turn, however, when the pair divorced and the network chose to focus on Kate's relationship with the kids.

While some reality stars get back to their private lives, Jon has found himself making headlines time and time again. The reason? His unconventional and unpredictable occupations.

This Saturday night, Jon will break into the world of adult entertainment by performing with the "Untamed Male Revue" out of Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City. In simpler terms, Jon is going to be a male stripper.