Jon Gosselin really is a man of many skills.
When America was first introduced to the famous father back in September 2005, Jon was an IT analyst hoping to support his eight kids with wife Kate Gosselin.
Their popular TLC show Jon & Kate Plus 8 certainly helped financially. Things took a turn, however, when the pair divorced and the network chose to focus on Kate's relationship with the kids.
While some reality stars get back to their private lives, Jon has found himself making headlines time and time again. The reason? His unconventional and unpredictable occupations.
This Saturday night, Jon will break into the world of adult entertainment by performing with the "Untamed Male Revue" out of Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City. In simpler terms, Jon is going to be a male stripper.
Instagram/Menuntamed.com
"Yes, I'm an integral part of the 'Men Untamed' on April 1," Jon later confirmed to E! News.
Last year, Jon also had a brief stint working at TGI Friday's. As it turns out, the job made the former reality star feel really "good."
"I took the job at Friday's because my friend needed help in the kitchen for the sauté line," Jon previously shared with us. "I've always been passionate about cooking, and I ended up donating that paycheck to various children's charities in my area."
He added, "For the first time in a long time, it was a job that I had that wasn't about what was good for Jon. I was helping someone else and it felt good."
The former TLC star is also a DJ who has performed at several venues across the country. During one gig at Laurel Lanes's Brewser's Pub in New Jersey, Jon played a number of top 40 hits including Iggy Azalea and Rihanna. He sadly couldn't draw many people to the dance floor, according to an eyewitness.
Perhaps the best is yet to come when it comes to Jon's career.
The reality star continues to tease a "huge announcement" coming this Saturday night after his nightclub performance. Your guess at what it could be is as good as ours.