1. Is Gregory (Xander Berkeley) feeding information to Negan? We know that Negan is aware of Rick's activities. He told Sasha as much last week. So, the question stands: Who is telling him? Our money's on the zombie apocalypse's biggest coward.

2. Follow-up question: How has Gregory stayed alive this long without ever killing a walker? That seems impractical to us. Also, is he going to try and kill Maggie for real? Because, dude, no.

3. Follow-up to the follow-up: Will Maggie finally usurp Gregory as the leader of the Hilltop? It's only a matter of time, right? Let's get that yokel out of here.

4. Can Dwight be trusted? We think we know the answer to this question based on Dwight's trajectory in the comics, but this show has been known to subvert its source material. Could Dwight be a plant sent by Negan?

5. Will Sasha make it out alive? Martin-Green does have another high-profile gig as the star of CBS All Access' upcoming Star Trek: Discovery, so it would make sense that the show would send her on her way.