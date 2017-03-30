Just when we thought Hoda Kotb's life couldn't get any better, Maria Shriver enters the equation.
As the Today show co-host continues her maternity leave, both mom and daughter Haley Joy received a special visitor at their New York City home.
"The baby whisperer a.k.a. @MariaShriver showed me the ropes!" Hoda revealed on Twitter Thursday afternoon. "@TODAYshow Love you girl!"
In the candid photos, Maria was seen cradling baby Haley during a feeding. As for Hoda, her selfie skills remained on point as she smiled from ear to ear.
"The absolute best way to spend your time. So proud of you @hodakotb and soooo happy for you! @todayshow," Maria shared on Instagram. Hoda added, "Today was just about perfect."
Back on February 21, the morning show veteran surprised viewers when she announced that she had adopted a baby girl.
"Can you believe I have a daughter?" she shared. "I didn't know that my heart could feel like this. I just didn't. With all the love I've ever had in my life—and I've had the best love—I've never ever imagined I could feel this."
And as soon as the news was made public, fans and co-hosts alike immediately voiced their excitement at the announcement.
"I knew everybody would explode with joy the way they have…You know why Hoda? Because you're beloved," Kathie Lee Gifford shared through tears. "Everybody loves you. You have so much to give other people and we're so happy to see something so wonderful happen for you because you deserve it."
While fans wait for Hoda's return to work, the proud parent is simply enjoying life in the "baby zone."
"I guess if you've been waiting this long for something, and you wish for it, pray for it, hope for it, wonder if it will ever be, and then it happens, nothing's more real," Hoda previously shared. "Nothing."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)