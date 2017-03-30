Just when we thought Hoda Kotb's life couldn't get any better, Maria Shriver enters the equation.

As the Today show co-host continues her maternity leave, both mom and daughter Haley Joy received a special visitor at their New York City home.

"The baby whisperer a.k.a. @MariaShriver showed me the ropes!" Hoda revealed on Twitter Thursday afternoon. "@TODAYshow Love you girl!"

In the candid photos, Maria was seen cradling baby Haley during a feeding. As for Hoda, her selfie skills remained on point as she smiled from ear to ear.

"The absolute best way to spend your time. So proud of you @hodakotb and soooo happy for you! @todayshow," Maria shared on Instagram. Hoda added, "Today was just about perfect."