Chris Evans is pulling on our heartstrings.
The actor in the upcoming drama Gifted as a boat mechanic who is raising his 10-year-old math prodigy niece, played by the crazy talented Mckenna Grace, 10.
And only E! News has this exclusive sneak peek of the movie that features Evans and Grace arguing over his insistence that she go to school. Until then, Evans was homeschooling the genius child.
Watch the video above and let us know how much you also love seeing Evans in such a sweet role.
The Captain America star did recently confess to E! News that he's yearning to have kids of his own.
"Chris does want to be a daddy at some point," Evans, 35, told me while promoting the movie earlier this month.
He's already an uncle in real life.
He said, "I have a big family, a lot of little nieces and nephews, and cousins, and a lot of people in my life that I care about."
Gifted is in theaters on April 7.