Mandy Moore shared a throwback with Justin Timberlake, and we actually cannot.
The photo is from the summer of 1999, which Moore explained was the time of "Abercrombie tshirts and bucket hats," as she captioned the photo, adding, "Opening for this guy and his band. Look at my nervous smile!"
For some reason the photo has us awing and giggling and crying and wanting to squeeze a puppy or something...but why? Why is it so much more than just your average throwback?
We did some deep thinking and here are our thoughts...
Because They're Both So Relevant Right Now: Form her role on This Is Us—which is, like, our absolute favorite show right now—to his latest round of awards show appearances, they've been everywhere lately.
Because There's No Romance Involved: He's married to Jessica Biel, and she's been dating Taylor Goldsmith, so this is just an honest photo between two pals. There was no sad breakup involved, and there's no weird meaning behind it, which makes it all the more awesome.
Scott Gries/Getty Images
The Photo Marks the Pinnacle of Pop Music: He was with ''N Sync, and she was singing "Candy," and they were everything that encompassed our childhood.
And the Epitome of '90s Fashion: One in every six of us owned her A&F shirt, and pretty much every man in his twenties or thirties has rocked a bucket hat at least once in his lifetime thanks to J.T.
The Foot Comment: Moore joked about her "nervous" smile, and we can only imagine that's because of the infamous remark Timberlake once made about her.
In case you missed it, he told her she has "big feet."
"Nobody cared about me, but Justin Timberlake and somehow there was a conversation about feet or foot size," she told James Corden in November. "They were comparing shoe size. And all the background dancers and 'N Sync background dancers and my background dancers, and I stroll up at 15 like freaking out that Justin Timberlake is there."
But instead of flirting with her or complimenting her, she recalled, "He was like, 'You have big feet for a girl.' I'm sure he doesn't remember this at all but I was so impressionable, and I thought the world of him and he was on a pedestal. I mean 16 years later it stuck with me, so it really scarred me emotionally."
Luckily, it didn't stop her from sharing this perfect throwback!