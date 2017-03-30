Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kenya Moore's relationship with Matt Jordan has taken another dramatic turn.
E! News can confirm the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the certified trainer must stay 200 yards away from Kenya and have zero contact with her by phone, e-mail or any means of communication.
In the original petition for a protective order, Kenya and her legal team accused Matt of calling the Bravo star "up to 30 times a day" between September 2016 and February 2017.
They also accuse Matt of telling Kenya's friend last week that his ex was going to "get what she deserves."
E! News reached out to Matt's team who declined to comment. His next court date is scheduled for the middle of April.
During this season's Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers have watched the couple experience several highs and lows. In fact, last week's episode featured another tense confrontation between the pair.
"It's painful to watch myself at my age tolerating such foolishness from anyone. I am ashamed," Kenya shared in her Bravo blog after the episode aired. "I focused so hard on breaking old habits of not running away when things get tough. Yet, this relationship was the exact scenario. I should have run away as fast as humanly possible."
"I am thankful to have moved on from what seems like a lifetime ago. My circle is completely different now. I do not now or will ever have any communication with him," she added. "I do not wish harm on anyone and hope that he can move on with his life and leave me completely alone. I don't. I did. I'm done."
Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. only on Bravo.
