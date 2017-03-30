Kenya Moore's relationship with Matt Jordan has taken another dramatic turn.

E! News can confirm the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the certified trainer must stay 200 yards away from Kenya and have zero contact with her by phone, e-mail or any means of communication.

In the original petition for a protective order, Kenya and her legal team accused Matt of calling the Bravo star "up to 30 times a day" between September 2016 and February 2017.

They also accuse Matt of telling Kenya's friend last week that his ex was going to "get what she deserves."