Watch the Never-Before-Seen Sex and the City Opening Credits

As you watch (a rerun) of Sex and the City, you cannot help but wonder: Why is Carrie Bradshaw wearing a tutu in the opening credits?

Actually, it wasn't the only outfit choice. There were four for the producers to choose from.

Like a bizarre fashion-forward version of Disney's Sleeping Beauty, one alternate opening credits scene shows Sarah Jessica Parker's character going braless in a sleeveless, chiffon periwinkle blue tea-length dress as she strolls on the sidewalk and stumbles when she sees a New York City bus bearing an ad for her newspaper love and sex column. The never-before-seen clip was posted on EW Thursday.

In the opening credits ultimately chosen for the HBO show, the bus passes by and splashes water from a puddle onto Parker, who goes braless in a pink top and white tulle tutu skirt.