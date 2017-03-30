Robert Pattinson played hard to get on the set of The Lost City of Z.

Charlie Hunnam, 36, opened up about working with Sienna Miller, Tom Holland and Pattinson, but it turned out only Miller seemed to be willing to make new friends on set. "I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna, but I didn't spend any time with Tom or Robert," Hunnam told Screen Daily during the Berlin Film Festival.

"I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen. Through the work, I don't think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera. I didn't know if he was just 'in that zone' or if he genuinely didn't like me. There was a real distance between us."