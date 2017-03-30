Robert Pattinson played hard to get on the set of The Lost City of Z.
Charlie Hunnam, 36, opened up about working with Sienna Miller, Tom Holland and Pattinson, but it turned out only Miller seemed to be willing to make new friends on set. "I had a couple of rehearsal sessions with Sienna, but I didn't spend any time with Tom or Robert," Hunnam told Screen Daily during the Berlin Film Festival.
"I wanted these relationships to evolve naturally on screen. Through the work, I don't think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera. I didn't know if he was just 'in that zone' or if he genuinely didn't like me. There was a real distance between us."
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Although Hunnam was looking forward to making friends with the Twilight alum, he had to admit the cold attitude created the "right dynamic on screen," so he didn't totally mind. Since they've wrapped filming the Sons of Anarchy star has gotten to know Pattinson a little bit better.
"He's reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now," Hunnam revealed, "so I think it was about the work."
The Lost City of Z is an adaptation of David Grann's nonfiction bestseller, The Lost City of Z: A Tale of Deadly Obsession in the Amazon. It's based on the disappearance of a 20th century British colonial explorer named Percy Fawcett who traveled the Amazon and discovered evidence of a mythical, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region.
Despite much doubt from colleagues, Fawcett is determined to return to the Amazon and find the city. He seeks support from his wife Nina Fawcett (Miller) his son, Jack Fawcett (Holland) and aide de camp, Henry Costin (Pattinson).
Hunnam's new movie hits theaters April 14, 2017.