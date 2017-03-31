High school is hell, literally on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and figuratively on 13 Reasons Why. The Netflix drama, based on the popular book series of the same name, tells the story of Hannah Baker (played by newcomer Katherine Langford), her life and death in high school. She doesn't leave a suicide note, but rather 13 cassette tapes for her classmates to listen to, each tape a reason why she killed herself.

"When you're 16 and when you're 17, you're kind of walking that fine line of being an adult and legally being able to look out for yourself, while being able to look out for yourself and being treated as a child," Langford told E! News about why high school is ripe for TV. "And also kind of not knowing who you are yet, and also not knowing what you want to do…Nothing is settled and nothing is solid."