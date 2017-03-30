Jacopo Raule/GC Images
This new denim trend is all about the hem.
Remember those capri pants you had in the '90s? You know, the skinny jeans that stopped mid-calf? Well, they're back and better than ever. The new school of capri denim is slightly longer, varying between mid and low calf. This shouldn't be confused with cropped jeans, which hit at the ankle. From what we've seen on the street, celebs are opting for higher hems and updating the trend to fit their style, which means you'll oftentimes see this style frayed, distressed or cuffed in all sorts of ways.
For instance, Gigi Hadid proved that ripped capri jeans are trés chic in the streets of Paris. The ultra-distressed denim pairs well with her white trench, refined white blouse and gray pumps. Pro tip: Add heeled pumps to elevate this look.
Diane Kruger opted for a more relaxed look. The actress sported boyfriend capris in juxtaposition to her cropped fur coat and dainty heeled sandals. Now we know that baggie capris may be the secret to youthful, elevated looks.
There's no doubt that Sofia Vergara loves denim, so we took note when she sported these capri pants with wide cuffs. For this look, fold the hems of your straight leg or cropped jeans and pair with platforms and basic T-shirt.
Kendall Jenner is a lady in the streets with her distressed denim look. The jeans sit low on the hips, revealing her toned midriff and stop well before her ankle. Love your shoes? This might be the perfect look to show them off.
How will you wear your capris? Keep scrolling for endless options!
