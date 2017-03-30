This new denim trend is all about the hem.

Remember those capri pants you had in the '90s? You know, the skinny jeans that stopped mid-calf? Well, they're back and better than ever. The new school of capri denim is slightly longer, varying between mid and low calf. This shouldn't be confused with cropped jeans, which hit at the ankle. From what we've seen on the street, celebs are opting for higher hems and updating the trend to fit their style, which means you'll oftentimes see this style frayed, distressed or cuffed in all sorts of ways.