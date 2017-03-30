Are Capri Jeans Making a Comeback? Gigi Hadid Is Into Them

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bethenny Frankel

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Amanda Stanton, Josh Murray

Inside Josh Murray & Amanda Stanton's Nasty Split

ESC: Engagement Rings for Edgy Girls

Not-Your-Average Engagement Rings for Edgy Girls Like Kristen Stewart

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Gigi Hadid

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

This new denim trend is all about the hem. 

Remember those capri pants you had in the '90s? You know, the skinny jeans that stopped mid-calf? Well, they're back and better than ever. The new school of capri denim is slightly longer, varying between mid and low calf. This shouldn't be confused with cropped jeans, which hit at the ankle. From what we've seen on the street, celebs are opting for higher hems and updating the trend to fit their style, which means you'll oftentimes see this style frayed, distressed or cuffed in all sorts of ways.

Photos

Embroidered Denim, the Celeb Way

For instance, Gigi Hadid proved that ripped capri jeans are trés chic in the streets of Paris. The ultra-distressed denim pairs well with her white trench, refined white blouse and gray pumps. Pro tip: Add heeled pumps to elevate this look.

ESC: Diane Kruger

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Diane Kruger opted for a more relaxed look. The actress sported boyfriend capris in juxtaposition to her cropped fur coat and dainty heeled sandals. Now we know that baggie capris may be the secret to youthful, elevated looks.

ESC: Sofia Vergara

BAUERGRIFFIN/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

There's no doubt that Sofia Vergara loves denim, so we took note when she sported these capri pants with wide cuffs. For this look, fold the hems of your straight leg or cropped jeans and pair with platforms and basic T-shirt. 

Photos

Grass-Friendly Footwear—Perfect for Festival Season

ESC: Kendall Jenner

BAUERGRIFFIN/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner is a lady in the streets with her distressed denim look. The jeans sit low on the hips, revealing her toned midriff and stop well before her ankle. Love your shoes? This might be the perfect look to show them off. 

How will you wear your capris? Keep scrolling for endless options! 

ESC: Capri Jeans

Topshop Petite 28" Sulphur Mom Jeans, $75

ESC: Capri Jeans

A.P.C. Sailor Wide-Leg Cropped Jeans, $206

ESC: Capri Jeans

Kohl's Jennifer Lopez Cuffed Capri Jeans, $34.99

ESC: Capri Jeans

Rag & Bone Dre Capri Marina Jeans, $275

ESC: Capri Jeans

J Brand Mid Rise Capri Jeans in Corrupted, $221

ESC: Capri Jeans

Marques'Almeida Jeans, $197

Who wore it best? Tell us below! 

TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Kendall Jenner , Diane Kruger , Sofia Vergara , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again