Inside Ciara and Russell Wilson's Extravagant Co-Ed Baby Shower

Ciara and Russell Wilson's baby is already getting spoiled!

E! News has learned that the famous couple threw an extravagant co-ed baby shower last weekend ahead of welcoming their little one into the world.

They curated the "all white" celebration with event planner Mindy Weiss, who helped ensure this was way more than your average shower. Not only was it catered by Shake Shack (um, awesome!), but the female guests—including pals like Lala Anthony and Serena Williams—were all adorned in flower crowns.

After dinner, the Ciara and Wilson's close family and friends played games and danced the night away to music provided by DJ Nabs.