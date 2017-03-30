Inside Ciara and Russell Wilson's Extravagant Co-Ed Baby Shower

Daniel Mogg/@djmogg
Ciara and Russell Wilson's baby is already getting spoiled!
E! News has learned that the famous couple threw an extravagant co-ed baby shower last weekend ahead of welcoming their little one into the world.
They curated the "all white" celebration with event planner Mindy Weiss, who helped ensure this was way more than your average shower. Not only was it catered by Shake Shack (um, awesome!), but the female guests—including pals like Lala Anthony and Serena Williams—were all adorned in flower crowns.
After dinner, the Ciara and Wilson's close family and friends played games and danced the night away to music provided by DJ Nabs.
As for the décor, it was just an beautiful as you'd expect.
The party was held at a private home in Los Angeles where a tent was set up overlooking the city's gorgeous skyline of bright green trees and blue skies. Inside, the tent was lit up by pretty string lights and big balloons that were adorned by gold and silver fringe. A dining area was formed in the shape of a square with balloons filling the space in the center and cute trinkets—like gold elephant statues, massive flower arrangements, candles and books—covered the table.
Though the all-white theme gives us little insight into the sex of their baby, people have begun speculating it's a boy.
Not only did Ciara share a photo of a pair of blue and green Seattle Seahawks-themed tennis shoes (designed by Wilson), but she also posted a photo of one of her pregnancy outfits, wearing a blue and white striped jacket. She captioned the pic, "Blue is one of my favorite colors.."
Of course, people assumed the expecting mama was hinting that she's pregnant with her second son. She's already a mommy to 2-year-old Future Zahir (who turns 3 in May).
Meanwhile, Ciara and Wilson announced they were expecting a child together in October over Instagram.
The singer confirmed the news on her birthday, sharing a black and white photo of Wilson holding her belly. She captioned the photo, "On this special birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family...and I'm excited to finally share one of the greatest gifts of all that god could give."
Wilson posted the same sweet image on his own Instagram and wrote, "The greatest blessing of all. Forever grateful."
This is just one of their many blessings this year. The lovebirds got married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, in July.
